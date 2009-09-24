South Africa beat New Zealand by five wickets

AB de Villiers scored 70 not out after Wayne Parnell had taken five wickets as hosts South Africa cruised to a routine victory over New Zealand in their Champions Trophy Group B match at Super Sport Park today.

South Africa's bowling duo of Johan Botha and Parnell tore through New Zealand on a surface that will have the tournament's tweakers purring to leave the Protea batsman with a fairly routine target of 215.

And despite losing captain Graeme Smith early on in their run chase, the home team recovered from the setback to edge nearer the Black Caps' total thanks to some solid batting from Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis.

But it was only until the arrival of De Villiers that the hosts truly looked comfortable at the crease, and he and Albie Morkel saw them home despite the best efforts Daryl Tuffey who took two wickets.

South Africa lost wickets regularly in reply, but De Villiers ensured that they were always ahead of the required run-rate as he breezed to 70 not out off 76 balls, including nine boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe showed that he can both contain and take wickets as he completed figures of two for 35 in 10 excellent overs.

New Zealand opening batsman Brendon McCullum scored 44, before Taylor and South African-born Grant Elliott (39) combined for a fourth-wicket stand of 71.

But the Black Caps suffered a late collapse in which they lost their last five wickets for 11 runs.

Wayne Parnell, expensive in his first two spells, returned to claim three more wickets and finish with career-best figures of five for 57.

Amla (38) and Kallis (36) put on 52 for the second wicket to keep South Africa on target after the early loss of captain Graeme Smith.

Kallis looked particularly impressive, being quick to get on the front foot as he stroked six fours off 39 deliveries, before edging a leg-cutter from Shane Bond to wicketkeeper McCullum.

The glovework of McCullum was the highlight in the field for New Zealand as he also took fine catches standing up to pace bowlers Tuffey and Kyle Mills to remove JP Duminy for 11 and Mark Boucher for 28.

The Proteas' campaign is back on track after falling to defeat in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka, and they next face England on Sunday in a bid to secure their passage to the semi-finals.

New Zealand play Sri Lanka next but their chances of qualification already look slim.