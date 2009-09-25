CENTURION: Coach Gary Kirsten Friday denied that he encouraged Indian cricketers to engage in sexual activity to boost their on-field performance.

An Indian daily reported Wednesday that Kirsten and mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton have come up with the suggestion that pre-match sex is good for the players.

A "deeply offended" Kirsten said the leaked article was compiled by Upton.

"My family and I have been deeply offended and hurt by the many allegations that I encouraged the Indian players to engage in sexual activity before a match," Kirsten said.

"I would like to state that I have never, and I repeat never, encouraged or told the team or any player to engage in any form of sexual activity.

"These allegations are absolutely not true and completely against my religious and moral beliefs. The leaked article was compiled by Mr Paddy Upton and provided information for the players on the relationship between sexual activity and sports performance," he said.

Kirsten said the article was never a part of the team strategy.

"I have been deeply disturbed by these false allegations and wish to focus my attention on helping India have a successful Champions Trophy.

"I never wrote the article and read it for the first time two days ago. It has never been and never will be part of team strategy."