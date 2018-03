HAMBURG: Roger Federer continues to lead an unchanged top 10 in the latest ATP tennis rankings issued on Monday.

Federer has 11,255 points, followed by Spain's Rafael Nadal (8,845) and Andy Murray (8,390).

Top 10:

1. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 11,255 points

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 8,845

3. Andy Murray, Britain, 8,390

4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 7,330

5. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 6,825

6. Andy Roddick, United States, 5,050

7. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 3,655

8. Nikolay Davydenko, Russia, 3,535

9. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 3,430

10. Gilles Simon, France, 3,090

Safina heads unchanged women rankings

Dinara Safina remains top of an unchanged tennis rankings released by the WTA. Russia's Safina has 8,340 points, followed by Serena Williams on 7,807 and sister Venus on 6,645.

Top 10:

1. Dinara Safina, Russia, 8,340 points

2. Serena Williams, United States, 7,807

3. Venus Williams, United States, 6,645

4. Elena Dementieva, Russia, 6,015

5. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 5,850

6. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 5,202

7. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 5,200

8. Jelena Jankovic, Serbia, 4,870

9. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 4,592

10. Flavia Pennetta, Italy, 3,490