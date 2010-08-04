HYDERABAD: It is three days since Gagan Na­rang won the bronze medal in 10 metres rifle event at the Munich World Shooting Championship and became the first Indian to qualify for the 2012 London Olympics but strangely the State Government has not even sent a congratulatory message to the shooter. It is a big feat, considering that he be­at about 128 competitors, in­cluding Beijing Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.

The Narangs are understandably upset. Gagan’s records are stunning. He was a gold medallist in the 2008 World Cup, a record shot at th­at. Add to that another gold in 2009 besides two bronze medals. The 26-year-old also bagged two gold medals in the Asian Championship. This year, apa­rt from his Munich performance, he won a bronze in the World Cup.

Gagan also won four gold medals and a silver in the 2006 CWG. He is currently ranked number two in the world. Gagan came into the limelight after his gold-winning performance in the 2003 Afro-Asian Games in Hyderabad. Since then, he has not looked back. But unfortunately, Gagan has not been helped by the Rifle Association of Andhra Prad­esh (RAAP) either. The state association has not even organised a single function to felicitate the shooter even after he broke the world record in 2008.

Amit Sanghi, secretary of RAAP denied of any rift with the shooter. “We never know when he comes and when he goes back to the Indian camp,’’ said Sanghi. On the other hand, the Narangs say why should they tell RAAP about his plans. It is their duty to organise and inform Gagan, he added. This year, even though the state association did not recommend his name, his father applied for the Khel Ratna award. “My son was reluctant. But I forced him to sign the application,’’ reveals BS Narang. A Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) official agreed that Narang’s feats were never highlighted.