CHENNAI: Bengal medium pacers Ashok Dinda (3-33) and Ranadeb Bose (1-34) bowled in tandem to reduce Ta­mil Nadu to 126 for 4 from 41 ov­ers on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite A Group match at the IC-Guru Nanak College groun­ds here on Friday. Play began today only after 1 pm.

Put in to bat, Tamil Nadu top-or­der caved in to some discplined bo­wling by the Bengal bowlers. Barring Abhinav Mukund to a cer­t­ain extent and wa­r­horse Badr­in­ath none of the players applied themselves. With the wicket covered for more than two days the ‘moisture’ gave someth­ing for the Bengal bowlers to look forward too and they did not disappoint.

“With ball moving a bit due to the fact that the wicket was covered for most part of the match we lost a couple of wickets as our batsmen played some loose shots. But later when Abhinav and Badri looked like consolidating we lost Abhinav. Later Badri and Vasudeva Das played watchfully to avoid further damage.” said PC Praka­sh, TN batting coach.

Badrinath once again used his vast reserves of experience to bail out Tamil Ndau from a precarious position. “Hats off to Badri. Every time he comes in it is pressure of some kind. He plays like a true professional,” added Prakash in praise of Badri.

Both Dinda and Bose bowled in the right areas and extracted good bounce and movement to trouble TN’s famed line-up.

“Yes both Dinda and Bose bowl­ed well pitching on the right areas and applying pressure. But you see in these conditions toss is vit­al. If we had won the toss our bow­l­ers too would have done the same to the Bengal line-up,” opined Prakash. At stumps Badri remai­ned unbeaten on 33, while Vasudeva Das was not out on 21. Das ca­me in pla­ce of Satish who was not well. Gitimoy Basu (Beng­al) and V Arunkumar (TN) ma­de their first class debuts on Friday. Although So­urav Ganguly did not bo­wl he was on the field th­r­ough­out the innings.

Scoreboard: Tamil Nadu (1st innings): A Mukund c Arindam Das b Dinda 41, Anirudha c Nandi b Bose 14, Arun Karthik c Basu b Dinda 10, Badrinath (batting) 33, Karthik c Basu b Dinda 0, Vasudevadas (batting) 21, Extras (b-1, w-2, nb-4) 7, Total (4 wickets) 126. Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-58, 3-91, 4-91. Bowling: Bose 9-0-34-1, Sarkar 10-3-25-0, Dinda 10-2-33-3, Lahiri 7-0-17-0, Nandi 1-0-4-0, Tiwary 4-0-12-0.