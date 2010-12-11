BANGALORE: Third seed Kumiko Iijima of Japan defeated Peangthan Pliphuecha of Thailand 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinal to set up a title showdown with Nicha Lertpitaksinchai of Thailand in the $25000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the KSLTA here on Friday.

Nicha scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic in the other semifinal.

Thai pair of Luksika Kumkhum and Nungadda Wannasuk clinched the doubles title with a 7-6(5), 5-7, 10-8 victory over Thai-Japanese combination of Yi Chen and Kumiko Iikima 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-8.