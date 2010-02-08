CHENNAI: With stunt bikers defying gravity and catering to the thousand-odd boisterous crowd, MRF International Racing Challenge had an added hue to the proceedings on Sunday. But at the centre it was a rendering of different note, when two burgeoning racers — Ashwin Sundar, Ajay Kini — and a veteran biker David Jones stole the light.

Such was Ashwin’s dominance in the first race that he alone overwhelmed the canvas. The rest were not even in picture, except maybe in the first lap of the opening race. Australia’s Chris Wootton zoomed off to lead, but Ashwin overtook him soon after and held sway till the finish.

Realising that he had the race under total control, he slowed midway through the race before the final flourish. “No one pushed me. So I slowed myself to 1.44 before accelerating again in the end.

However I would try to breach the 1.40 barrier in subsequent races,” he said after the first race.

However, the tussle for the second and third spot gave a semblance of competence. Chris Wootton, trailing after his initial blitz, ripped to pip Goutham Parekh for the third. He gave runner-up Amer Beg a good run for his money, especially after Beg skidded on the second corner in the sixth lap. But the Hyderabad racer kept his cool to cling on to his spot. Gaurav Gill, who was penalized 15 second due to a foul start, drove creditably to finish fourth.

But it was an aberration that Ashwin conceded the second race. He came third as Ajay Kini produced a stellar show to snap the checkered flag.

Ashwin, who has hardly treaded a fortuitous path hitherto, went off the track initially and pegged back from eighth to the third spot.

However, Ashwin is more or less assured of the championship, with the finale slated next weekend.

Similarly, David Jones cruised home to another double in the Super Bike 600cc and snapped the championship.