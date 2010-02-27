NEW DELHI: Gurpreet Singh and Shweta Chaudhary added a couple of more golds as Indian shooters swept the Commonwealth Championship's final day to finish on top of the tally with a whopping 49 medals at the Karni Singh Range here.

India ended the event with 23 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals and after adding the consolation badges given to the third shooter in a team event, the hosts' tally swells to 74.

England finished a distant second with 31 medals and badges, while Wales ended third on the table after winning 13 medals and badges.

Gurpreet stunned Samaresh Jung to clinch the 25m Standard Pistol gold.

Gurpreet, who partnered Samaresh to clinch the standard pistol pairs gold yesterday, shot a score of 567 to grab the top honours in the individual event, two points clear of Samaresh.

Indians made a clean sweep in this event with Vijay Kumar grabbing the bronze medal after shooting 564.

Similar was the scene in 10m Air Pistol competition for women where Indians took all three positions on the podium.

Shweta Chaudhary notched up the gold medal with a score of 479.9 (380+99.7), while Annuraj Singh finished a close second after shooting 478.9 (379+99.9).