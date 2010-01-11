NEW DELHI: International Hockey Federation (FIH) vice president Antonio Van Ondarza Monday said the priority of the national players should be to play for the country.

Ondarza asked the agitating players to end their "boycott" of national camp because it can affect India's chances in next month's World Cup.

"It (boycott) is completely unheard of. Whatever has happened should not have happened," Ondarza told reporters here Monday.

"We are not a billion dollar association like FIFA or basketball (NBA). Boycott is not the solution with the World Cup in front of us. India is known as the hockey nation in the world."

"It is for Hockey India (HI) to solve the problem. I can only give advice and help, but its for them to sort it out quickly because World Cup is close."

"For the players, the shirt of India should be the priority. Their aim should be to play for the country. If they stop their training and if the result in World Cup is not good then nobody should complain," said Ondarza, who is also the FIH-appointed observer for HI election.

Former hockey captain Pargat Singh, who is also the general secretary of Hockey Punjab, said that the players should not have continued with the boycott after reaching the settlement with HI.

"I think their demands are genuine, but the way they have gone about it is not proper," Pargat said.

"After reaching a settlement, they should not have continued with the boycott. They are preparing for the World Cup. I am sure that the issue can be sorted out."