The lanky and well-built Rohan Bopanna was sidelined by a knee injury for a good three months. But he bounced back and after getting match fit, played a crucial role in India’s victory over South Africa along with Somdev Devvarman, which helped India back in­to the World Group after 11 years

In the second rubber against South Africa, Bopanna came ba­ck from a set down against Rik de Voest to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. “Davis Cup wins are always special. I can definitely ra­te it pretty high up there in the wi­ns which I ha­ve had,’’ says Bopanna.

Bopanna has won six singles and lost 12 and has won and lost two doubles matches in the Davis Cup for India. Injuries have had a disastrous effect on his career and now nearing his 30th birthday, Bopanna indeed has a few years of top-flight tennis in him.

Bopanna is almost getting into the Mahesh Bhupathi groove of being more of a doubles specialist rather than a singles player on the ATP circuit. Ranked 391 in singles and 83 in do­ubles at the moment, at one point, Bopanna had a career high ranking of 230 in singles and 43 in doubles.

In 2006, he reached his first ATP doubles final at the Chennai Open partnering Prakash Amritraj but lost to Michal Mertinak and Petr Pála. In June that year, he faced the world No 1 Roger Federer at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle. The result was not as important as the experience of playing Federer. He reached his second final with Mustafa Ghouse at the Kingfisher Airlines Open in Mumbai but lost to Ma­rio Ancic and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Bopanna and Pakistan’s Aisam Qureshi ha­ve struck up a fine partnership and have ca­rved out some memorable wins. But Bopa­nna won his first and only ATP Tour doubles title so far partnering American Eric Butorac in Los Angeles in 2008. Bopanna did figure in many tournaments last year in both singles and doubles apart from his Davis Cup duties. Fortunately, he has recovered completely from his injury and if his performances on the circuit are any indication, he must do a lot better this year while not exactly setting the courts on fire.

Bopanna combined with Mahesh Bhupathi in the 2010 Chennai Open but lost to Great Britain’s Colin Fleming and Kevin Skupsi in the quarterfinals. Yet, it was good pr­eparation for the Australian Open to follow. Bopanna is at a rather crucial ph­ase of his career where he is neither young nor entirely old. It will take some effort on his part to stay fit injuries notwithstanding.

With younger players like Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri and Sanam Singh flashing around the courts, and Mahesh still very much a force, Bopanna has his task cut out. However, if he does well in Davis Cup and improves his rankings he can make a turnaround in his career. Bopanna has talent and determination. However, it remains to be seen whether he can make it count in 2010.

