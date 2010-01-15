KOLKATA: German football great Lothar Matthaeus today picked Spain ahead of much-fancied Brazil and Argentina as his favourite team to win the FIFA World Cup to be held in South Africa from June 11 to July 11.

Unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in its first stop at Kolkata, Matthaeus said, "Spain have excellent players in their ranks. They have everything in them and players who can make a difference."

The former West Germany captain, who led the side to beat Diego Maradona's Argentina and win the 1990 World Cup, described the Argentine great as the best footballer ever.

Recalling his rivalry with Maradona, Matthaeus said: "I have not seen any better player than Maradona. It was always great to play against Argentina. Whenever I played against him, I was in full concentration. He was fast but I was faster to catch him and hold him."

Maradona had described the German midfielder and sweeper as his "best rival" and Matthaeus reciprocated the gesture saying they had mutual respect for each other.

"I had played against him for the first time in a friendly in 1982. He was a fantastic player. We had mutual respect for each other apart from the fact that we were rivals on the field. He respected the fact that I did not hurt his legs while tackling him," said the 48-year-old former star.