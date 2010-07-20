Bopanna falls in Atlanta qualifiers.

NEW DELHI: Rohan Bopanna's struggle on the singles circuit continued as he failed to qualify for the main draw of the Atlanta Tennis Championships in USA after losing in the second round to third seed Harel Levy.

Bopanna, who has been doing quite well in the doubles, lost 4-6 6-7 (3) to his Israeli opponent at the USD 531,000 hard court event.

The Indian had beaten American John Valenti 6-1 6-1 in the opening round.

Bopanna will now compete in the doubles draw for which he has partnered Kristof Vliegen of Belgium.

The pair will open its campaign against Thai pair of Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana.