NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said the government should not associate itself with the election in Hockey India (HI) due tomorrow as it is a private body and held that Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) is the only recognised body for the sport in the country.

Directing the government and the HI to issue a clarification by this evening to all the state sport units that it is a private body, Justice S Murlidhar said that Wednesday's election will be allowed only when the confusion regarding its status is cleared.

"The election of July 28 would go on only when the clarification is made by the government and the HI," the court said, adding, "If they don't issue a clarification, the election will not go on."

The court also asked the government to withdraw its observer appointed to monitor the HI election.

The High Court said the IHF is the only recognised body in the country. It had earlier quashed the government's notification for de-recognition of the sports body.

During the proceedings, the court pulled up the central government for not taking proper steps for removing confusion regarding the status of HI after its judgement.

"It seems that the government allowed holding of elections but why is the government supporting the Hockey India. It would create further confusion," the court said.

"If the government has not recognised you (HI), then why is it allowing you to conduct elections. The government should not be involved in the election of a private body," it said.

"A message should go to all the state units that there is only one recognised federation and that is the IHF," the court said.

The High Court had on May 21 set aside the Centre's decision to de-recognise the IHF and the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) de-affiliation of the Federation.