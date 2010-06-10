Bradley tracks Capello's methods

PRETORIA: It was nonetheless fascinating to hear on Wednesday just how great a student Bradley has been of the Italian's career.

Bradley recalled how he had taken a college team – from Princeton University – to AC Milan's training ground when the England manager was in charge of the Serie A club in the 1990s.

The students played the Primaveras, the Milan youth team, "so I have certainly seen his work over the years – whether it was with Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus and now with England. His career speaks for itself," Bradley said.

Indeed, Bradley has made exhaustive studies of the Milan side of the late 1980s and early 90s, created by Arrigo Sacchi and taken on by Capello, from which he recalled the latter's ability to "tweak things".

Even now he shows his players tapes of those teams. "For me, the most impressive thing when you look at his career is the way he has adjusted to the different teams and the talents," he said.

"His quote to me – his coaching advice – was something along the lines of 'when you make wine, the grapes aren't always the same'. The first few times he said that to me I actually thought he was talking about wine but I thought about it and I realised he was trying to tell me a little something about football."

It is unlikely that such a serious student of the game as Bradley – "he has a DVD player taped to his forehead," said the defender, Jay DeMerit, of a coach who has been known to watch 50 matches per week in preparation – would have misunderstood Capello's meaning.

Now the two will be in direct opposition as Bradley's United States team face Capello's England on Saturday, in the opening Group C fixture.

It was from Milan that the 52-year-old, who took over as US coach after the debacle of the 2006 World Cup campaign, developed his own dogged belief that the toughest teams to beat are the ones who are the most organised and disciplined.

It has led to criticism. In his book about the US's World Cup qualification, Chasing the Game, American journalist Filip Bondy described Bradley as "wholly analytical, glum, flirting with dour", although he also pays tribute to his professionalism. Sound familiar? Capello comes to mind.

Sir Alex Ferguson, the Manchester United manager, has also been an influence, however, with Bradley noting – on a visit to United's training ground – how senior players such as Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes interact with the younger ones. "It's a big club but at the same time there's a down-to-earth way and that comes from the manager," Bradley said.

"When you come against teams that are managed by people like Fabio Capello, you expect them to be well prepared. Tactically they will be right, mentally they will be right. He sets a good tone with his teams as to how they go about their business."

There is certainly a greater confidence about the US going into this tournament than in 2006 when, under Bruce Arena, they performed miserably. Reaching the final of last year's Confederations Cup, also held in South Africa, eventually losing to Brazil, was a great boost.

"Last year was helpful and gives us the belief that we can do something special here," midfielder Landon Donovan said. "We know we have the ability to be special and now the focus is on bringing that out of us. We are not like Brazil, where if they don't win the World Cup soccer is still the biggest thing in anyone's mind at any given time. For us, every time we have an opportunity to play we have an opportunity to grow the sport, and every four years that is magnified."

The attention on the England game was such, Donovan said, that "as a sports fan back home you may think this is the World Cup final," adding that he expected his Scottish former manager at Everton, David Moyes, to be "rooting" for the US.

If the Americans were to reach the final then who, Donovan was asked, would he like to play him in the film that would probably be made. "I don't know," he said. "But I do like Johnny Depp." Given his reverence for the country's football, Bradley would certainly have chosen someone with Italian roots.