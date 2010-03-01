BERLIN: Bayern Munich had Franck Ribery to thank for a 1-0 victory over SV Hamburg Sunday that sees them move top of the Bundesliga for the first time since the end of the 2008 season.

Bayern started the day a point behind Leverkusen, who could only manage a 0-0 draw with Cologne Saturday, and it looked like Louis van Gaal's side would also fail to break down Hamburg until Ribery struck with a fine individual effort 12 minutes from time.

Bayern now have 52 points, two clear of Leverkusen and four ahead of third-placed Schalke 04, who enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund Friday.

'I think that this is a very important result for us,' said van Gaal. 'This was a very tactical game and we deserved to win.'

The last time the team from Bavaria topped the league was on May 17, 2008 although at times at the Allianz Arena in Munich the necessary win looked far from possible for the home side.

After a nervy opening quarter of an hour, Hamburg came closest to opening the scoring on 18 minutes when Piotr Trochowski unleashed a dipping shot from 25 metres that Bayern goalkeeper Joerg Butt did well to tip over the crossbar.

A minute later there were furious calls for a penalty for handball from Bayern captain Mark van Bommel when his shot was deflected by Jerome Boateng for a corner but referee Lutz Wagner waved away the midfielder's protests.

The game was flowing well at this stage and Trochowski had a great chance to put the visitors in front on 22 minutes but the German striker blasted over from the edge of the area.

Shortly afterwards Ribery found himself in shooting range but his weak shot was easily dealt with by Hamburg goalkeeper Frank Rost.

The chances for both sides began to dry up as the half progressed although Bayern's Arjen Robben caused problems down the flanks while Mladen Petric should have done better for Hamburg when firing over shortly before the break.

The contest remained evenly balanced in the second period with chances at a premium. Thomas Mueller should have done better shortly before the hour mark when Bayern broke with pace but the young striker failed to find a team-mate in the area.

Mario Gomez came close to collecting a Ribery pass on 62 minutes as Bayern upped the pressure while the Frenchman sent a shot just wide two minutes later.

However, despite the increased tempo Bayern never looked like opening up Hamburg until, with time running out, Ribery broke down the left before cutting inside Guy Demel and unleashing a fierce shot that flew past substitute goalkeeper Wolgang Hesl for his third goal of the season.

'Players like Ribery and Robben can decide matches with the quality they have,' said van Gaal.

To their credit, Hamburg went all out for an equalizer and almost drew level on 82 minutes but substitute Tunay Torun's header landed on the top of Butt's crossbar.

In the day's other match, Hanover 96 remain in serious relegation trouble after losing 1-0 at home to champions VfL Wolfsburg to register a ninth league defeat in a row.

Zvjezdan Misimovic netted the only goal of the game for Wolfsburg on 78 minutes, firing home unchallenged from close range after a near-post header from Grafite landed at his feet.

Substitute Jan Bruggink had a glorious chance to equalize for Hanover four minutes from time when he found himself clear on goal but the Dutch midfielder fired straight at Wolfsburg goalkeeper Florian Fromlowitz.

The result means Hanover remain second from bottom on 17 points, two clear of bottom club Hertha Berlin but three from the safety of 15th spot, currently occupied by SC Freiburg.