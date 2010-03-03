KOZHIKODE: Hosts Viva Kerala would be keen to grab three points against Salgaocar SC, Goa as the second leg of their ONGC I-League campaign gets underway at the EMS Stadium here on Wednesday.

Smarting under the 0-1 defeat at the hands of the visitors in the previous game in Margao, Viva would like to reverse the result on their home ground with league leaders Dempo SC, defending champions Churchill Brothers and former winners Mahindra United lined up in the matches to follow.

Placed 10th in the standings with 14 points, Viva have a dismal record against the visitors. Out of the eight matches played so far, the hosts have registered just a single victory while losing five times.

Two were drawn encounters.

Injured striker KP Anish will be missing from the line up though former Indian under-19 striker Sabeeth CS is expected to be tested as a substitute after a long injury lay-off. Ghanaian defender Charles Dzisah will also be back after serving a one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, the Goans, placed 10th with 13 points, will play their first match under new Moroccan coach Karim Bencharifa.

Guinean striker Mandjou Keita, who struck the winner at home in the re-scheduled round one fixture, will again lead the attack while defender Rino Anto, who joined Salgaocar from Mohun Bagan on a three-month loan, is expected to make his debut.