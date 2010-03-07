I will go with a big smile: Brasa

NEW DELHI: Three loses in as many matches, India coach Jose Brasa’s head is on the scaffold.

But the Spaniard retorts to the query with his quintessential wit. “I’ll go with a big smile on my face, for the team has improved considerably. And my suitcase is always packed because I seldom get time to unpack,” he chuckled.

All the same, he mentioned that India deserved to fetch at least a point. “We played aggressively and were more impressive than in the previous match. We played in the same level as against Pakistan. The boys showed a lot of heart and fought. We could have at least drawn the match,” he said.

However, he reprimanded the Indian defence for the first goal. “It was a stupid mistake.

We shouldn’t have conceded the goal.

Also, we should have converted the penalty corners and other opportunities. We had an excellent second half and played a fast game, hence the number of mis-passes,” he said.

Despite three successive loses, Brasa persisted that his side was going “upar”. “England had been playing in this system for the 30 years. We are only six months into it. So give us time and we will improve,” he said.

England coach Jason Lee called in for killer instincts. “We shouldn’t have kept the match open. We should learn to kill the match much earlier. I think we let ourselves down in the second half. This performance bodes well,” he said.