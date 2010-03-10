HYDERABAD: After the Abhinav Bindra controversy, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a complete and comprehensive policy to select the national team henceforth. This new policy would be effective from March 13. It will cover the selection of the teams till the 2010 London Olympics.

Avtar Singh, senior vice president, said the policy for selection would be transparent and futuristic. "It also ensures that the best team for a designated championship always represents the country," said Singh.

This comes after the NRAI had a bitter feud with Bindra regarding selection matters. The Beijing Olympic gold medallist charged the federation of harassing him. Bindra, who trains in Germany, had requested for permission to prepare for the events on his own, like he did before the Beijing Olympics, and excuse him from attending the trials. But NRAI insisted he attend the trials before the Sports Ministry solved the issue.

The selection process would start with effect from the National Shooting Championship (NSC) of a particular year by identifying the top 12 shooters who would be eligible for selection for the national shooting team. The scores shot by shooters at the NSC is the mandatory base score. Based on various parameters being followed, categorization of shooting teams shall be in three broad categories: NET (National Excellence Team), NAT (National ‘A’ Team) and NBT (National ‘B’ Team).

The note added, under normal circumstances, there would be two selection trials, but in the year where there are late ISSF competitions, there could be a third selection trials. It is mandatory for a shooter to shoot the first selection trial but he could get his/her scores replaced in the subsequent trials by substituting it with the trial score of designated ISSF championships.

This option, the shooter has to avail by informing the NRAI of his/her intention prior to the trials.

According to the new policy, merit points will be given to shooters for excellence in their performances for winning in either the Olympic games, World Championship or World Cup finals. The points for Gold, Silver & Bronze medal will be 3, 2, & 1 in that order. Similarly merit points will also be given for ISSF World rankings up to rank 15. Rank 1 to 5 a shooter will earn 3 points, from rank 6 to 10 it will earn 2 points and from rank 11 to 15 it would earn 1 point.