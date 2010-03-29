KOCHI: Viva Kerala beat Sporting Clube de Goa 2-1 away at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa on Sunday to climb to 7th in the ONGC I-League standings.

In the 18th round fixture, former India under-19 striker C S Sabeeth (14th minute) and winger C Sirajuddeen (70th) found the net as Viva took a 2-0 lead before substitute Agnelo D’Souza (71st) pulled one back for the hosts.

Captain and playmaker M P Sakeer, pulling the strings for Viva from midfield, won the man of the match award with national coach Bob Houghton watching from the stands. With the win, Viva’s first in Goa after eight attempts, the Kerala side have 23 points, the same as Pune FC who play Churchill Brothers on Monday.

If East Bengal, currently placed 10th with 21 points, win against Salgaocar, Viva would come down by a spot.

The visitors started with Sabeeth and K P Anish leading the attack after regular striker Reuben Senyo was forced to sit with a double booking. After taking early control of the game, Viva went ahead when Sabeeth tapped in the rebound after Sporting keeper Felix De Souza had blocked a Sirajuddeen shot.

Viva doubled their lead as Sirajuddeen’s attempt settled in the net. In the very next minute, D’Souza made amends for his earlier miss bringing the Goans back into the game.

The visitors, who have squandered leads due to defensive lapses many times this season, staved off rival attacks in the final 10 minutes to bag the three vital points.

In the first-leg at home, Viva had defeated Sporting 4-2. Unbeaten in the last five games, Viva will travel to Kolkata for their next match against Chirag United on April 1. With just 11 points, Sporting remain at the bottom.