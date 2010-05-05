CHENNAI: After Sunil Chettri’s move to US Major League Soccer, his India teammate, prolific defender Gouramangi Singh Moirang­them will try out his luck in Australia. He is supposed to go for trials with Melbourne Heart FC from June 7-19.

Melbourne Heart FC was formed in 2008 and was awarded an A-League lic­ence in 2009 to compete in the 2010-2011 season. But the lad from Manipur is not concerned abo­ut the novelty of the club.

“Oz has very good infrastructure. So, I want to utilise the opportunity to showcase my skills and impress the club officials,” Gouramangi said.

If selected, he will be one of the maiden players for the club to play in its inaugural season in the A-league. He will also play alongside Australian internationals John Aloisi and Simon Colosimo.

But Gouramangi does not wa­nt to think about these prospects. “I want to remain calm and focused and want to do all the basics right with the right composure. I want to make my country proud,” he said.

He is busy collecting all the information about the weather conditions in Australia. “Australia will be experiencing winter in June so I will reach there a few days earlier to adapt to the conditions. Meanwhile, I am taking valuable tips from my agent and some of my fri­ends in Australia.”

Learning about Gouramangi’s prospects in Australia, Ch­ettri called the defender to wish him luck and give some vital tips. “He called me, gave some vital tips and wished me luck,” said Gouramangi who also feels that the national camps in Dubai and Barcelona helped him in his endeavour. Gouramangi plans to speak to India captain Bhaichung Bhutia before he leaves for the trials.