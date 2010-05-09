Participation of Indian chess players in international tournaments was confined to just a few two decades ago. But there has been a phenomenal change in the attitude as well as the performances of Indian players now. Repeated successes at the top level, particularly by the juniors have enabled India to shed the tag of being just competitors to contenders. The best thing that could happen to junior chess was the first children’s nationals with age group classifications organised by the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai in 1988.

Prior to this it was the junior nationals (1960) and the sub-junior nationals (1975). The tournaments brought about a dramatic change in the junior level. Chess gained in popularity after Viswanathan Anand’s exploits, particularly after he won the World Junior Championship in 1987 and went on to become the challenger to the world title in 1995.

The rapid strides made by the juniors could be gauged by the fact that the present National champion Baskaran Adhiban and runner-up in the Nationals, S P Sethuraman are still in school, both classmates at the Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai.

India’s success story at the junior level is more broad-based now. The exposure of playing higher ranked players in strong tournaments, corporate sponsorships, Government scholarship, latest technology and above all the internet revolution to name a few being the reasons for India’s success.

India’s chess scenario promises a bright future with a string of youngsters making a mark at the international stage. Going by the recent achievements in the World and Asian Youth Championships, and the growing number of GMs, it is clear India is emerging as tough competitor to the rest of the world. There could be no better proof than India’s achievement at the World Team Championship in Bursa (Turkey) recently. Lucky to be in the championship as a re placement for China, India went on to win a bronze behind Russia and United States, with Krishnan Sasikiran and Surya Shekhar Ganguly coming up with outstanding performances.

With the advent of chess academies all over the country and extensive chess coaching by chess players, there has been an increase in the number of youngsters taking to chess. Age group tournaments have witnessed keen competition, leading to a considerable improvement in the overall standard of the game. Prize money and educational scholarships have been incentives that has inspired many parents to encourage their wards to take up chess as a career option.

The Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai is one such institution that has extended financial assistance and free education to its wards. And the returns have been amazing. Nearly a dozen medal winners in international events, including two gold medals at the World Youth Championships in the last two years stand testimony to it.

Moreover talented players benefit from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s talent search scheme that gives Rs 5 lakhs for a player to appoint professional coaches and go abroad for training. Players from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu keep performing consistently. However, TN has always had the edge as far as representations and achievements are concerned. The last two Indian GMs were from TN (Sundararajan Kidambi and R R Laxman); Three of the TN players (Adhiban, Sasikiran & Arun Prasad) were in the bronze-winning squad at the World Team Championship; Three of the eight medals won at the World Youth Championship (S P Sethuraman, K Murali and B Saranya) were from Tamil Nadu.

What makes Tamil Nadu the best state for chess in the country? The youngsters benefit from umpteen age-group tournaments. “Right through the year there are tournaments. You will not believe that many interested organisers have not been able to hold meets for want of slot,” said AICF secretary DV Sundar.

The present generation is able to enjoy more advantages unlike the players of early days. Technology is a great leveller and the internet revolution has further helped the game reach great heights. Important games played in any remote corner are now available for immediate analysis. There are innumerable websites that help download games. Computers can be used as a training tool too. Chess software like Fritz, Hiarcs and Rybka to name a few help players hone their skills by playing training games.

julian@expressbuzz.com