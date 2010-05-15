CHENNAI: Viswanathan Anand faced one of the biggest tests and came out with flying colours. The world champion tamed Bulgaria’s Veselin Topalov in his own den to cement his place among the all-time greats in the world of chess. In one of the most evenly fought matches, Anand showed tremendous mental strength to win the world title for the fourth time in the Bulgarian captain of Sofia. Everytime Anand was down he showed resilience. After losing the first game he struck back immiediately in the next game.

After losing the eighth game and missing numerous wins in the ninth game a lesser mortal would have succumbed. However, Anand bounced back strongly in the next three games to script another golden chapter in his book.

After accomplishing the mission, Anand is back in Spain. He shared his views on the match with the TNIE.

ON THE KEY FACTOR IN WINNING THE MATCH

It was a close match. It all boiled down to the nerves and who cracked first. I held my nerve while Topalov succumbed to the pressure in the 12th and final game of the match.

ON THE BEST GAME OF THE MATCH

In terms of quality the fourth game of the match was the best. However, the victory in the last game of the match with the black pieces was one of the best games because it helped me retain the world title.

ON THE ROLE OF HIS SECONDS

They played a big part in my successful defence of the world title.

The four seconds worked extremely hard before the match. After the eighth game of the match they had to work very hard in the last four games. They had to find some improvements in my openings, which they were able to do. We decided to keep the Queen’s Gambit Declined for the decisive game of the match.

ON BULGARIA AS HOSTS

I was fully focussed on the game away from the board as my team took care of rest of the things, which made me comfortable. In the tournament hall I had no problems and the conditions were good.

WAS TOPALOV A STRONGER OPPONENT THAN KRAMNIK?

Kramnik ran into bad luck. He ran into my preparation and was down by three points after the sixth game.

Against Topalov some of our guesses in the opening came correct.

However, some of our preparations could not be used because those openings did not occur in the match.

The surprising part was Topalov kept on playing the same opening.

We thought he will move on.

DO YOU THINK TOPALOV SELF-DESTRUCTED BECAUSE HE WAS NOT CONFIDENT OF DOING WELL IN RAPIDS?

I was really excited when he took (31. exf5) and opened up the position.

However, I calmed down soon not to let the advantage go. After 32 fxe4 he is clearly lost.

He missed 34 Qe8.

Even though I have a better score against Topalov in the rapids one cannot say for sure I would have won the title in the rapids if the match had gone to the tie-break.