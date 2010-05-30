CHENNAI: Promising F2 racer Parthiva Sureshwaren hails improved pace after clinching his first championship points of the season at Monza. Parthiva also admits he is confident ahead of the championship’s next round at Zolder in little over three weeks’ time. After struggling to break into the top ten on a regular basis in the first two rounds, Parthiva demonstrated almost immediate improvement in Italy to finish little over one second off the ultimate pace in the first free practice session. He continued to perform strongly throughout the weekend, recording his best qualifying berth of the year in the second session before going on to finish 10th in the second race — his first points score of the year.

And whilst Parthiva explained that some of his improvements had come through analysing his own driving style, he also admitted that he had found a more favourable set-up at Monza — giving him confidence for the rest of the season.”I found some time in myself, but I also found quite a lot in the set-up of the car which we can then carry over to the next event,” Sureshwaren revealed. “We have a good mechanical set-up, so I’m full of confidence and I can’t wait for Zolder.” At Monza, his aim would be to amongst the points. “It’s a really competitive field, but I’m learning all the time. F2 is quite mentally challenging and one mistake can drop you six or seven places, but I’m staying relaxed.” Parthiva will next be out when the FIA Formula Two Championship visits Zolder for the first official test of the season on June 15th, before returning on June 18-20 for rounds seven and eight of 2010.