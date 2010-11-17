Khade fails to qualify for 100m freestyle

GUANGZHOU: Indian swimmer Virdhaval Khade, who won the historic bronze medal Tuesday, won the third heats in the 100 metres freestyle event but failed to qualify for the finals at the Asian Games here Wednesday.

Khade clocked 51.25 seconds to win the race while his compatriot Aaron Agnel DSouza was second with a timing of 52.71 secs at the Aoti Aquatics Center.

The Indian duo failed to qualify for the final as their timing was way below the qualifying mark.

Khade had won the bronze in the men's 50 metres butterfly here Tuesday. His medal was the first for India in swimming after 24 years.