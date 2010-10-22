MUMBAI: The warring stake-holders of the Kochi IPL team continued with their discussions on Thursday to end the deadlock over the format of the joint venture company. A realisation has dawned upon the both the camps that they have to bear with each other if they want the team to be retained.

The discussion is now on between the lawyers of both the sides on the nitty gritty of sharing pattern to be followed in the joint venture company.

According to reliable so­urces, the BCCI, which is not inclined to go in for a rebid to find a replacement for the Kochi team, has unofficially asked both the camps to hammer out some kind of solution by Saturday. The BCCI reportedly advised five investors, who have majority stake, that it will not be wise to form the joint venture company by excluding Rondewoo Sports World led by Satyajit Gaikwad as the latter is the official promoter of the Rs 1530 crore franchise.

On Wednesday, both the camps gave separate letters to the BCCI in reply to the show cause notice .

The five business groups based in Mumbai and Gujarat who have more than 70 per cent stake in the franchise object to the 25 per cent free stakes held by Rendezvous Sports Private Limited