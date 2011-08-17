RBI, Bangalore United show the way

BANGALORE: The promotion of two teams in the B and C division football league is very significant this year. For one team will figure in the A division for the first time after ages, and another will play in the B division in the very second year of its participation.

The revival of the Reserve Bank of India team and the upward movement of a fledging team like Bangalore Untied Association augurs well for state football. But then, lack of initiative and poor administration has ensured that private clubs barely survive.

And even if they do, it is only because of the zeal and enthusiasm of a select group of dedicated officials rather than any support from the game’s administrators.

The growth of public sector in Bangalore after Independence, spelt the death-knell of private clubs as they were starved of finance.

With footballers opting for jobs and signing up for teams like ITI, HAL, BEL, HMT, BEML, or defence teams like CIL, LRDE, 515 Army Base Workshop, it was curtains for private clubs like Blues, Bangalore Muslims, Crescents, Jawahar Union, Jupiters, Southern Blues and many others.

Yet, they continued to survive and stay on the football scene hoping against hope that better days will come. With private firms plumping for clubs outside Bangalore as they were prominent names on the national scene, it became a case of cart before the horse or vice versa. Unless the private clubs moved up the ladder, they wouldn’t get sponsorship support and unless they got that support, they couldn’t move up.

Old timers recall the glory days when thousands descended on to the Sampangi Tank grounds (where the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium now stands) to witness Bangalore Blues practice every day.

After a long wait, RBI have managed to win the B division title and gain promotion to the senior division. This will give a boost to qualified footballers who seek jobs in banks.

On the other hand, a group of dedicated people in Banaswadi, formed the United Football Association to promote football in that part of the city. The response was immense and soon they were able to form a good team.

The KSFA supported them with a registration. They participated in the C division and after winning three group league matches, the knock-out quarter-finals and semi-finals, the entered the final but lost 0-1 to Goans FC.

But they earned promotion in the very first year of their entry into organised football.]

That in itself is an achievement as not since Telecom emerged as the runners-up in their very first year of participation in the super division in the early 1980s, has a team emulated that feat in league soccer.

It’s time private clubs are given all the support they need to further their growth. As the days of the public sector being a force are virtually over, or so it seems, this is the only alternative if Bangalore and Karnataka is to become the hot bed of soccer talent in the country.

The Ahmed Khans, the Ramans, the Ulaganathans, the Babu Manis, the RC Prakashs will come all over again in a steady flow.

An impoverished Bangalore football is one of the reasons for the downslide of football clubs in Calcutta and Indians football itself.

The City’s soccer-loving industrialists and entrepreneurs must come forward to provide financial muscle to private clubs to enable them to figure in the national league and restore past glory.