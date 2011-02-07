Ashwin Sundar (2nd left), who won the 2nd race in the Formula 1600, with Narain Karthikeyan (right) in Chennai on Sunday

CHENNAI: Ashwin Sundar and Jordan King claimed a race apiece in the showpiece Formula 1600 cc category of the MRF Formula Championship, and in doing so reduced the contest to a twohorse race, which awaits culmination next weekend.

But the rivalry, between two youngsters with precocious talent and remarkable persistence to boot, is gaining in stature.

Having won the first round on Saturday, Ashwin doused a steel-willed King, albeit by a marginal .4 seconds in the second race. However, the Brit atoned with a clinical drive in the final race of the day, clocking 00:25:45.578, .12 seconds ahead of Ashwin.

Both King and Sundar trailed Walavalkar until the third lap before Sundar and Walavalkar took the collision course in fourth, and handed King the lead. Thereafter, King regally snared the chequered flag. What they proved in these races is there is negligible difference in terms of their skillset, though King has made more vibes at the international circuit. The stewards meanwhile slapped Sundar with a 30-second penalty, thus plummeting him to the seventh spot.

The youngster though will lodge an appeal.