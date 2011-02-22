Indians win gold at 'Sail The Gulf Championship'

MUMBAI: India's Taramati Matiwade and Kalaga Yaquob created history in Qatar after winning gold in the Hobie 16 class at the 'Sail The Gulf Championship'.

Sailors from several countries including UK, India, Kazakhstan, Canada, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Bahrain, Pakistan, Russia, Malaysia, Sweden, Oman and Norway participated in the 'Sail the Gulf-2011' regatta, held at Doha Bay from February 15-19, organised by the Qatar Sailing and Rowing Federation.

With this win, Taramati has become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in an international sailing competition overseas.

"This event is one of the most popular events in the world with top class sailors participating. It was a very closely fought series which went down to the last race.