Rafael Nadal of Spain returns against Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Sunday. AP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal is still better than the best player of all time, beating Roger Federer for the fourth occasion in the French Open final 7-5, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1 on Sunday.

Nadal, who equaled Bjorn Borg's record of six French Open titles and earned his 10th major overall with the victory, dropped to his knees and covered his face after Federer sent a forehand long on match point.

The top-ranked Nadal improved his record at Roland Garros to 45-1, and to 17-8 against Federer. In Grand Slam finals, Nadal is now 6-2 against his main rival.

He'll also keep his No. 1 ranking.

Nadal was playing to Federer's backhand on Court Philippe Chatrier, but even the 16-time Grand Slam champion's forehand was off. He committed 56 unforced errors in the match, while Nadal had only 27.

In the break of service that finally broke Federer for good, the Swiss missed an easy forehand, double-faulted and then put a forehand into the net. That gave Nadal a 3-1 lead in the fourth set, and enough to hold on for victory.

Nadal is the second youngest man to reach 10 major titles. The only one younger was Borg.

He's also about six months younger than Federer was when he won his 10th.