CHENNAI: Abhinav Mukund’s unbeaten 173 (271b, 19x4, 2x6) and Subramaniam Badrinath’s 96 (91b, 11x4, 4x6) powered Vijay to 354/4 against Globe Trotters at stumps on the first day of the TNCA First Division League on Monday. In another match, B Aparajit’s unbeaten 149 (247b, 18x4, 1x6) helped Indian Bank post 283-3 against Aruna at draw of stumps. Falcon’s E Ashwin (109, 109b, 18x4, 1x6) lifted Falcon to 310-4 against India Pistons. Off-spinner S Vasanth Saravanan (7-53) put Alwarpet on top against Parry.

Brief scores

Vijay 354/4 in 90 overs (Abhinav Mukund 173 n.o, Arun Karthick 35, S Badrinath 96, Dinesh Karthik 31 no) vs Globe Trotters.

Young Stars 233/4 in 90 overs (Petson Mathews 52, V Subramania Siva 89 no, Wilkins Victor 65 n.o.) vs Grand Slam.

Falcon 310/4 in 90 overs (E Ashwin 109, Sreekumar Nair 75 no, R Rohith 53 no) vs India Pistons.

Indian Bank 283/3 in 90 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 91, B Aparajit 149 no) vs Aruna.

IOB 290/6 in 90 overs (L N Prasad Reddy 70, Robert Fernandez 68, Rohan Prem 47, ASK Varma 39 no) vs Jolly Rovers.

Parry 191 in 86.3 overs (N Raghavendran 48, S Vasanth Saravanan 7-53) vs Alwarpet 5/0 in 2 overs.

Special issue on WC

Straight Bat has come out with a special issue on the World Cup. The 120-page special issue features articles on significant performances of past WCs from 1975, when the first tournament was played in England, to the 9th edition played in 2007 in the West Indies. Priced at `200, the magazine is available at all Landmark and Odyssey book outlets in the city and other important locations in TN and southern states.

Customs thrash FCI

Chennai Customs scored a 3-0 win over FCI in the CFA Senior Division League on Monday. Bharathiraja, Parthiban and Ramesh scored for the winn­e­r­s. In the First Division ma­tch, Challengers Union defeated RBI 2-0, courtesy goals from Nandakumar and Sivarajan.

AG (AP) enter final

AG (AP) beat AG (Karnataka) 5-1 to enter the final of the IA & AD South Zone hockey tournament on Monday. Manickyal Rao’s hat-trick and Suman’s brace fashioned team’s win.