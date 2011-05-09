BANGALORE: Day One of the first ever 3-on-3 floodlit basketball tournament held at the Bharath Sports Union, Malleshwaram, an event for players of a variety of age and skill levels in Bangalore, drew an overwhelming response with an overall participation of about 100 teams and 400 players.

The two-day tournament is conducted for men and women and also for the age category of U-16 years boys and girls. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament is a knockout event where a set number of basketball players across Bangalore compete to determine a winning team. Each basketball team comprises of mixed players from clubs, colleges, school, corporate and plays with three plus players on the court at the same time.

Prominent players like Kaushal Ravikumar, Sonam Bali from the senior category and state players like Karan, Anirudh, Yashas, Sandhya, Harshitha to name a few are participating in this event.

Players have decided their own names to their respective teams and some of the prominent names of teams are Fantastic Four, Anna Hazare Bharath Team, Ivory Heat, Hoopsters United, Street Girls etc.

According to press note from the organisers, the Objective of the topurnament is to make it a Wholesome, family-oriented event.

This is a tournament designed by players for players, a platform created for players to showcause their skills and talent, a major media sporting event and above all to provide entertainment for the spectators.

Over the past few years, basketball has established itself as a hugely popular Sport in India. With ample number of basketball courts available, it is a game that can be played by virtually anyone of any age or experience. A great way to spread the fun that the game has to offer -- as well as have a large viewership and popularise the game of basketball.

The winners and runners of each event gets cash prize apart from certificates and other goodies.