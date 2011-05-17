CHENNAI: Ace hoopster Geethu Anna Jose’s prayers rem ained unanswered as she fa i led to get a WNBA league contract, after she had tried out with three clubs — Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks and San Antonio Silver Stars.

Though dejected, she promised that she would try harde r to make it to the big league i n the future.

After her return from the US last week, she has been k e eping fingers crossed, and as her name didn’t appear in a ny of the three franchisee’s list of recruits, Geethu real i - s ed she has come up short.

But she is all the more focu sed on improving. “It w as a ch allenge to prove yo u rself against other girls, w h en all my life in India I have o nly c ompeted with myself. I’m happy that I made it so f a r. I h ave made both myself a nd the nation proud, and h ope t hat more will follow in m y footsteps. The experience w - a s fabulous,” s h e said.

The 25-year-old said the ex perience thought her a thi ng or two about aggression.

“I will take the d isa p p o in t ment in my stride a nd l ook to imbibe the good t hi n gs I learned there. I reali s ed aggression isn’t somet hing th at can’t be learnt. I’ll acq u ire it p laying more with th em, and hopefully I will get a nother o pportunity.” “There was stiff competition for th ese spots, and I’m su re these went to be tter players,” said Gee thu.