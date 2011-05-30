PARIS: India's Sania Mirza and Elena Vesnina of Russia shocked top seeds Gisela Dulko of Argentina and Flavia Pennetta of Italy to enter the women's doubles semifinals of the French Open tennis here Monday.

Seventh-seeded Sania and Elena won 6-0, 7-5 in 66 minutes.

They now play the winner of the match between fourth-seeded Americans Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond and fifth-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Maria Kirilenko of Russia.

Earlier, India's Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan stormed into the men's doubles quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded India-Pakistan pair defeated Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-3, 7-5.

They now play top seeds Mike and Bob Bryan of the US who overcame stiff resistance from Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 7-6(6), 7-5.