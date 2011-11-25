Home Sport

Leverkusen shock Chelsea; Arsenal, Valencia win

LONDON: Leverkusen came from a goal down to shock Chelsea at home while Valencia and Arsenal registered impressive wins in Champions League The German team showed great determination whe

Leverkusen1_AP

Leverkusen's Manuel Friedrich is celebrated by teammates after scoring the winning goal in the last minute of the Champions League Group E match (AP)

LONDON: Leverkusen came from a goal down to shock Chelsea at home while Valencia and Arsenal registered impressive wins in Champions League

The German team showed great determination when they turned a 0-1 deficit into a 2-1 victory at the BayArena. Arsenal edged past a strong Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium while Valencia crushed Genk 7-0 at Mestella Wednesday.

Leverkusen started confidently against Chelsea but both sides failed to take their chances in the first half. Three minutes into the second half, striker Didier Drogba capitalised on a cross by Daniel Sturridge to slot home from inside the penalty area to shock the hosts.

In the 73rd minute, Leverkusen striker Eren Derdiyok equalised the score to punish a Chelsea team who were defending deep in to their half. With just seconds for the game to end Bayern defender Manuel Friedrich headed home from a corner.

Thus Leverkusen sealed their ticket to the knockout stages ahead of schedule in group E.

Roberto Soldado was the hero of the night as Valencia crushed Belgian side Genk 7-0 to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League alive.

Soldado, scored a first half hat-trick as Valencia raced into a 4-0 lead over Genk before half time. Jonas, Pablo Piatti, Aritz Aduriz and Alberto Costa were the other scorers for the Spanish side on the night.

This result means that a scoring draw away to Chelsea in the final group game will see Valencia into the next round.

Robin van Persie continued his brilliant scoring form as Arsenal beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Emirates Stadium to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League again.

Arsenal were, though, made to work hard by an industrious German side, who lost playmaker Mario Gotze to injury after less than half an hour, and grabbed a stoppage-time consolation through Japan forward Shinji Kagawa.

