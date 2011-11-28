ROME: Defending champion AC Milan put on an inspiring performance to thrash Chievo 4-0 at home while Inter Milan struggled for a 1-0 win at Siena thanks to a last minute strike from substitute Luc Castaignos in the Italian Serie A football.

The contest at San Siro was indeed over before the break with the Rossoneri scoring four times in the opening period, Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbing two of them with the second a penalty on the stroke of half-time, Xinhua reported.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva opened AC Milan's account in the eighth minute with Alexandre Pato also getting on the act.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri praised his side's performance, which pushed them to move within one point of the leaders Juventus.

"I was pleased with the attitude and pressure we immediately put Chievo under," he said.

He singled out the striking duo Alexandre Pato and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for praise.

"Ibra's talent needs no comment. It was important that Pato get back to scoring and had a good performance, but the really crucial thing to note is that they were both supported by a solid team that allowed nothing to their opponents," he said.

Inter Milan looked to finally embark on their Serie A campaign after they beat Siena courtesy a late goal from Castaignos.

The goal arrived in the final minute when Castaignos' right-foot finish from Motta's assist earned them all three points.

Cagliari's run without a win continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow strugglers Bologna at the Sant' Elia stadium.

Palermo claimed their sixth home victory in a row to move up to fifth after beating Fiorentina 2-0.

Adrian Mutu struck twice in the second half as Cesena beat Genoa 2-0 for their first home triumph of the season.