GREATER NOIDA: Sir John Young Stewart, 72, or Jackie Stewart, is present at every Formula One event. As the “Flying Scotsman’ — a former racing driver and team owner who raced in Formula One from 1965 to 1973 and won three World Championships — walked along the long stretches where the F1 teams are housed, he was naturally not allowed to proceed without talking and giving his impressions on the sport on Thursday.

As journalists fired-away, Jackie kept giving his crystal clear views. “The sport has come a long way and is entirely different from what it was during my days. This is a very risky sport and will always be no matter what you do. At that point of time, there would be two out of five chances that I would be killed. But not today. Formula One, despite all the innovations and improvements, remains a dangerous sport but it is also a very safe sport. Safety measures have been given great importance and it has been a long way off when we had a tragic death in F1,” he said. “It has exactly been 17 years, 245 days and 17 hours since the last time a driver died on the track,” Jackie recalled in a trice to the surprise of all those present with him.

“During my career, at Spa-Francorchamps in 1966, I ran off the track while driving at about 260 or so kms per hour and crashed into a telephone pole and a shed before coming to rest in a farmer’s outbuilding. My steering column pinned my leg, while ruptured fuel tanks emptied their contents into my cockpit.

“There were no track crews to extricate me and there were no doctors or medical facilities at the track, and I was put in the bed of a pick-up truck and stayed there till an ambulance came.

“I was first taken to the track’s First Aid centre and then another ambulance crew picked me up but got lost driving to a hospital in Liege. Ultimately, a private jet flew me back to the UK for treatment. From then on as a former driver and a team principal, I have campaigned for improvements in safety,” the former champion said. “I must proudly say that F1 is a far more risk free sport today,” he said.