CHENNAI: As he packs his bags in a Delhi hotel room and rests the Dhyan Chand Award, former India striker and a well-resp­ected coach, Shabbir Ali takes a breather to reminisce his 40 years of service to Indian football.

Excerpts from an interview…

On receiving the Dhyan Chand award

It is a great honour. I would like to thank the Andhra Pradesh government, West Bengal government and All India Football Fe­­­deration for pr­­­oposing my name.

On the I-League

I-League is not enough. One league cannot cover the whole of India. What if some gr­­­eat In­­dian talent is hi­­­ding so­­mewhere in a 2nd division side? Ot­­­her divisions and leagues must get equal attention and en­­­c­­­­­­oura­­­gement.

On state of football

The current state is not very good. The fo­­c­­­us should be on youth development. The Ca­­r­­­­i­bbean tour was a go­­od t­hing as it gave our pl­­­­­­ayers some ex­­posure.

On leading India to the Asian Youth Cup win in 1974

The government was in two minds, whether to send us or not. Nobody expected much from us but we managed to reach the finals and ended up joint winners with Iran. When we ca­­­­­­me back we were not accorded the reception we deserved. There were some small felicitation ceremonies for us whereas each member of the Iranian team got a house!

On his parents’ reaction to his sporting ambitions

When I started my parents were not very intere­­sted. They wa­­nted me to study. There is a saying in hindi — Likhoge, pa­­doge banoge nawab, kheloge, kudoge banoge kharab — wh­­ich means if you study you will become a king, wh­­ile playi­ng will take you nowhere. Well, in my case, the opposite turned out to be true. My elder brother Siraj Ali always wanted me to win a big award. He recently passed away. I would also like to thank my eldest brother Shaban Ali. Whatever I am today, is because of him.