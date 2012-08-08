I need to spend time with my son: Poonia

A streak of discontent still lingers in Krishna Poonia’s tone, but is often interspersed with a sense of relief, having put on a considerable, though not a medal-producing effort. As in the constabulary cycle of any athlete, the disappointment is sedately replaced by expectancy, fresh challenges, fresher ideas or even fresh perspectives.
But for discus thrower Poonia, who finished a middling seventh in her event in the Olympics, it isn’t the extraneous din of another big fixture that she is looking forward to, but rather the more elemental bliss of motherhood. “In fact since the birth of my son ( 10-year-old Lakshya), I have spent very little time with him. And more often he has missed his father as well, because he accompanies me to all tournaments. So we have missed him as much as he has missed us. So my next priority is to spend a lot of time with him, take care of his little things and enjoy the quiet life of a mother,” she said.
Trooping from one venue to the other, apart from stringent training routines that consume a bulk of her day hours, she misses her son the most. But she quickly puts that into perspective. “You have to make sacrifices to achieve anything substantial. So I don’t regret making them, and god has really rewarded my sacrifices,” she said.
She might have alluded to her Commonwealth Games gold and the Asian Games bronze. It could have been more rewarding to have had an Olympic medal, placed alongside or rather higher, to showcase. But that isn’t to be. “Of course, it’s every athlete’s dream. I trained and prepared hard for it. A lot of people supported me and my distance was also getting better by every tournament. All I can say is I tried my best, but I couldn’t quite manage a medal. But I take heart from that it was much than my Beijing experience. At least, I’m improving,” she said.
She hopes to return for 2014 CWG and Asia Games. “I want to win more medals and make my country proud again. The driving factor is again the Rio Olympics. I have to make more sacrifices and would have to spend more time away from him (Lakshya). A lot of people asked me about retirement, but I have not even fiddled with that idea,” she chuckled.