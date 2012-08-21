It is a just reward for Parupalli Kashyap, who has been nominated for this year’s Arjuna award. The 25-year-old shuttler made history at the London Olympics when he became the first Indian male to enter the quarterfinal before losing to Lee Chong Wei. Despite being in the shadow of Saina Nehwal, Kashyap has some creditable achievements too. “It is exciting news. The Arjuna award will motivate me to perform better in the Super Series tournament,’’ said Kashyap, who will play his first big tournament after the London Olympics at the Japan Super Series, starting from September 18.

Saying that London Olympics was one of the best performances of his career, Kashyap said it will give him new confidence. “The London Games boosted my game. I peaked at the right time. I was in excellent form. It was nice to beat the best players. I could stretch a player like Lee Chong Wei, who eventually lost to Lin Dan.’’

Kashyap said he played well against Lee. “I started off aggressively against Lee. But Lee’s experience helped him in the end. I made a few errors and was unlucky when a few shots went out. Lee also played some good drop shots. I learnt a lot from that game. It is important to be patient,’’ he pointed out.

Kashyap, who has entered two Super Series semifinals this year, attributed his success to Pullela Gopichand and Bhaskar Babu. “It is the best phase of my career. My training with Gopi sir has definitely improved my game. My fitness is good. I have been working on my strokes, both attacking and defensive. Of course, I cannot forget the role of Bhaskar Babu. He too contributed to my success. ‘’

The Hyderabad shuttler agreed that Saina Nehwal’s incredible performances in international tournaments, including the bronze medal at London Olympics, has raised the bar in the country. “She is an inspiration to all young badminton players in the country,’’ said Kashyap.

Now ranked 19th in the world, Kashyap’s immediate priority is to break into the top 10 by end of this year. “I want to win one tournament badly. To be in the top 10, I have to play consistently and be in the semifinals or quarterfinals. I have the game and confidence to do that. I do not fear any top player like Lin Dan or Lee Chong Wee any more.’’