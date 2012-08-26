Abdulla, Prarthana win

Shaikh Abdulla of Andhra Pradesh and Prarthana Thombre of Maharashtra won the U-18 boys and girls titles respectively at the adidas-MCC National Junior Clay Court Tennis C’ship MCC courts here on Saturday.
Abdulla lifted the boys crown with a three-set win over Suraj R Prabodh of Karnataka 7-5, 3-6, 6-2. Prarthana upset top seed Simran Kaur Sethi of Delhi 7-5, 6-3 in the girls final.
In the first set, Abdulla broke Suraj in the first game to gain ascendancy. The games went on serve before Suraj broke Abdulla in the 10th game to make it 5-5. However, Abdulla broke Suraj immiediately in the next game and closed out the set in the 12th game. In the second set, Suraj capitalised on error-prone Abdulla to take the match into the decider. Abdulla raised his game in the final set to seal victory, losing just two games. The girls summit clash between Prarthana and Simran was well-contested even though both the players started tentatively. After trading breaks twice in the first set, Prarthana broke Simran in the 12th game to take the set.
The sixth game of the second set produced seven deuces before Simran held her serve to make it 3-3.
However, Simran lost the next three games to lose the set and match. Prarthana’s ability to play the big points better than Simran tilted the match in her favour.