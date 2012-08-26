Abdulla, Prarthana win

Express News Service By

Shaikh Abdulla of Andhra Pradesh and Prarthana Thombre of Maharashtra won the U-18 boys and girls titles respectively at the adidas-MCC National Junior Clay Court Tennis C’ship MCC courts here on Saturday.

Abdulla lifted the boys cro­wn with a three-set win over Suraj R Prabodh of Karnataka 7-5, 3-6, 6-2. Prarthana upset top seed Simran Kaur Sethi of Delhi 7-5, 6-3 in the girls final.

In the first set, Abdulla broke Suraj in the first game to gain ascendancy. The ga­mes went on serve before Su­raj broke Abdulla in the 10th game to make it 5-5. However, Abdulla broke Suraj immiediately in the next game and closed out the set in the 12th game. In the second set, Suraj capitalised on error-prone Abdulla to take the match into the decider. Abdulla raised his game in the final set to seal victory, losing just two games. The girls summit clash betw­een Prarthana and Simran was well-contested even th­ough both the players started ten­tatively. After trading br­ea­ks twice in the first set, Pr­arthana broke Simran in the 12th game to take the set.

The sixth game of the second set produced seven deuces before Simran held her se­rve to make it 3-3.

However, Si­mran lost the next three games to lose the set and ma­tch. Prarthana’s ability to play the big points better than Simran tilted the match in her favour.