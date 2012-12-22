India’s top doubles player Mahesh Bhupathi and World No 5 Canada’s Daniel Nestor to open their doubles campaign in the Aircel-Chennai Open 2013. The pair will be the top seed and hot favourites at the forthcoming tournament.

Bhupathi won his 50th career doubles title this season and he will look at Aircel Chennai Open 2013 as the ideal platform to kick-start the New Year on a winning note. The 38-year-old Bhupathi teamed up with countryman Rohan Bopanna to compile an impressive 34-22 match record and 2-3 in finals. But the duo recently announced their decision to play with different partners in 2013. With earlier partner Max Mirnyi of Belarus, 40-year-old Nestor finished at No 2 in ATP

Doubles Team rankings with a 4-2 record in finals, capturing titles in Brisbane, Memphis and Roland Garros for the second year in a row. Bhupathi, with former partner Leander Paes, won the 2011 Aircel Chennai Open title when India’s most famous doubles pair reunited on the professional tour at the start of the 2011 season after a gap of nine years, to win a record fifth title in the event. “Being an Indian and among the best doubles players in the world, Mahesh Bhupathi has a huge fan following in Chennai. As well, Daniel Nestor is a top five ranked doubles player. We welcome Mahesh and Daniel to Aircel Chennai Open 2013 and look forward to seeing them play some excellent tennis in front of eager home crowds,’’ said Karti P Chidambaram, vice president AITA and chairman of the tournament organising committee.