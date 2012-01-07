THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nikhil Chitta­r­­­­­­a­su has always wanted to in­­crease the cross bar of ex­­­­pectations. The trust the high jump enthusiasts have placed on the 21-year old at­hlete, has only prompted him to sail over heights that ju­­st a few have surpassed.

“This expectation will br­ing the best out of him and he will excel his opponents to qu­­alify for the 2012 London Olympics,” observes Na­­ll­u­samy Annavi, former nati­o­nal record holder and SAI co­ach who has been guiding Nikhil over the last couple of ye­­ars. The Kerala-born Tamil Nadu high jumper who ow­ns the junior national record for his 2.17m jump at the national inter-zonal championship in Chandigarh, is among the London Olympics probables un­de­r­­g­o­ing training in the na­tional camp at the LNCPE in Thiruvananthapuram.

Training under the probi­ng eyes of Annavi and Ukranian ex­­­pert Nikitin Evgen, Nikhil has enhanced his pe­r­forma­nce by many strides. So much so that during the off-season, he cleared a he­i­ght of 2.15m during the High Jump Carn­ival organised by Olympian Bobby Aloysius, in the first we­­­­ek of Decemb­er.

“Though the competition came in the preparatory off season, I cleared that height qu­­ite easily. Everyone, incl­uding my coaches and Bobby Aloysius were impressed wi­th the performance. They th­­ink I can clear the Olympic qu­­alifying mark during the co­ming Asian Indoor Athleti­cs Championship to be held in China in February,” the en­­­­thusiastic youth said.

The ‘B’ standard qualifying mark for the London Oly­­mpics is set at 2.28m which is 11 cm more than Nikhil’s pe­­­­rsonal best that came in 2009. Besides, he faces stiff co­mpetition from the curr­ent national champion and re­­­cord holder Harishankar Roy of West Bengal who had cr­­­eated his personal best of 2.25m in the Asian All Stars me­et held in Singapore in 2004. Roy has been bending his back in Kolkata to shatter his own record and qualify for the Olympics. Nikhil is eager to take on Roy in the tr­­­­ials for the Asian Indoor C’ship, which he acknowle­dges as the best chance to go all out against the curr­ent champ. “The training he­­­re has helped me a lot. The tra­­­­i­­ners had analysed my shortcomings in the run-up, take-off and flight. The run-up has been rigid and the take-off delayed by a couple of seconds. Hope ev­­­erything will be in place before the Asian Indoors,” he said. In prepar­ation to the Asian Indoor Championship, Nikhil has al­­­ready altered his training mo­­­dule.

“Being an indoor champi­­­­o­nship, we are training him to go for take-offs using a sh­ort run-up. Indoor stadi­ums have shorter tracks wh­­­­en co­mpared to the outdo­o­­­r stadi­u­ms. Currently, the practice re­v­olves much ar­ound stre­­n­gthening the mid-torso area, which is vital for a high jumper, and clearance pe­rf­e­ction. The double-leg jump has been effectively us­ed to minimize his prop­e­n­s­i­ty of ‘flirting with the b­a­­­rs,’ Ann­avi said.

Former ace high jumper Bo­­­bby Aloysius too seems optimistic about Nikhil’s pr­­o­spects of earning an Oly­m­p­ic berth. “He has a sound technique and a superb style. He just ne­­­eds to be concerned about his attitude and should rem­ain focused on the sport. I th­ink he will earn an Olymp­ic ti­­­­cket,” she opined.