CHENNAI: World No 31 and fourth seed Milos Raonic stormed into the final of the Aircel Chennai Open with a clinical 6-4, 6-4 victory over world No 10 Nicolas Almagro of Spain at the SDAT Tennis Stadium here on Saturday. Raonic overpowered Almaro with his booming serves and powerful game. Roanic’s ploy to play aggressively from the word go paid rich dividends. He sent down aces at the drop of a hat to unsettle Almagro, who looked as if he was yet to recover from being pushed to the wall by Yuichi Sugita on Friday, and was not able to lift his game to stop Raonic. Almagro must have rued the fact that he did not get play any match before the quarters.

The Spaniard never looked like breaking Raonic. On the other hand, Raonic was looking better with every game and putting pressure on Almagro’s serve with his accurate forehand and backhand returns. Everytime Raonic took a lead, he failed to capitalise on it. Once he improved his forehand and placements by varying his speed, he managed to break Almagro in the seventh game to forge ahead 4-3. In the next game, he fired four aces in a row (222 kmph, 216, 191, 217) to win the game. After Almagro made it 4-5, Raonic looked tentative for a few points before serving out the set in style with a 216 kmph ace.

In the second set, Almagro showed a little more resolve and initially managed to hold his serves. He kept the returns low as Raonic found it hard to retrieve.

In the sixth game, Raonic enthralled the crowd with his crosscourt return, followed by a volley and drop shot winner while scoring a crucial point. Raonic, who was testing Almagro’s patience with his agressive play throughout the match, got the much-needed break in the ninth game with his angled cross-court returns.

Raonic, who had been serving excellently from his first match, closed out the match without much fuss in the 10th game. Raonic’s 17 aces to Almagro’s four was one of the reasons for the Canadian’s dominant show. Almagro when queried as to what went wrong in the match? Alma explained that Raonic was “playing well” and was up against a very good hard court player.

Living up to his top billing, Janko Tipsarevic defeated qualifier Go Soeda of Japan 6-1, 6-4 to enter the final in Chennai for first time. He will meet Raonic in the summit clash.

Tipsarevic unleashed big serves to take a 4-0 lead in the first set. The Japanese was completely outclassed by the Serb except for the sixth game. Soeda was brilliant in spurts but lacked consistency and importantly was not able to keep pace with Tipsy’s game. In the second set, Soeda was able to adjust his game to Tipsy’s pace and performed better. After Tipsy broke him in the fifth game, Soeda broke back in the next game. However, his joy was shortlived as Tipsy broke the Japanese in the next game and finished the job in the 10th game.