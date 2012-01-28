CHENNAI: In the previous edition of the St Joseph’s — Chennai Football Association Senior Division league, Indian Bank boasted the best defensive record — no team could breach their defence and he­nce were unbeaten — though their inability to score goals hurt them in the title race. If their start this season is any indication — they edged Cent­ral Excise 1-0 — they have ch­­alked out means to score goals as well.

That the winner came th­rough a penalty was inevitabl­e. In the 40th minute, P Ka­rthik sped through the left flank and cut into the Excise defe­n­ce. But he could not exe­cute the shot as S Devaraj ch­a­l­l­e­n­g­­ed him down and the re­feree pointed to the penalty spot. Re­­covering, Karthik fetched the target wi­thout fuss.

However, they could have sc­ored much early. S Karthik put forward a fine pass to Jo­shua whose attempt soared ov­er the bar. Excise, too, had their best opportunity in that half as K Aseem snatched the ball after a weak clearance by Indian Bank left back Parthibhan. But after all his good wo­rk his shot stuck the post.

In the second half, Indian Bank exhibited a more posit­ive intention, and when they at­tacked they seemed a comp­letely different team. They cr­eated chances at a fair clip, but a goal proved elusive. Th­­us Excise, patchy in the secon­d half, were fortunate so as not to have conceded more goals. S Karthik was duly adjudged the man of the match.

In a first division match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai City Police came back from behind to thrash Ch­allengers United 3-1. Vijaykanth’s goal gave United the le­ad in the 20th minute before M Devaraj’s 35th-minute st­rike restored parity. Devaraj­an scored again in the 46th mi­­­nute and two minutes later Bh­­arath Kingsely enhanced th­­eir lead.