Sunil Chhetri’s foreign signings have been intriguing to say the least. The AIFF’s player of the year in 2007 and 2011 is pushed into the limelight by getting offers. But then he has never as much kicked a ball in those leagues. The 28-year-old Delhiite has scored 33 goals in 58 appearances for the Indian team between 2005 and 2012. He is at a stage of his life, which is not too far away from the exit. At this point of time he has signed for the Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon to play for their B team in the Liga de Honra. Should he perform well, he could be considered for a place in the senior team.

Sporting Lisbon’s B team has Brazil’s Altair Junior and a host of talented Portuguese forwards like Iuri Medeiros, Bruma and Carlos Mane and Betinho. These are players hoping to don Portugal’s colours alongside Ronaldo, Nani and Postiga. So where and how does Chhetri fit in? Provided he breaks into the B team and does well, will he get into the senior team. But the first step itself appears the most difficult step too.

Consider his international club career. Sunil had signed a three-year contract with Queen’s Park Rangers in August 2009. But his work permit to play in England was rejected by the UK government since India is not in the top 70 in the FIFA rankings. In 2010, Chhetri signed for MLS club Kansas City Wizards in the US. His first game was in a Lamar Hunt US Open Cup qualification match against Colorado Rapids. The Wizards were knocked out. He did not make any appearances in any league matches in the 2010 MLS season. Chhetri was released to play for India in the 2011 Asia Cup in January. In February, Wizards said Chhetri was officially left out of the team.