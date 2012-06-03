Home Sport

Anand says he has no plans to retire soon

Published: 03rd June 2012 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2012 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand today ruled out retiring from the game in the near future and said that he was enjoying his game after beating Boris Gelfand in the "biggest test" in his career.

"There are definitely no thoughts of retirement. In fact quite the opposite. (Winning a fifth world title) has been a huge boost to my morale and I really want to play chess. This is something I have enjoyed. As long as I enjoy, I don't see any reason to retire," Anand said.

"I am still enjoying the game having just defended my title. I am looking forward to playing chess and winning tournaments. I am really happy as you can imagine that I had retained my title this time and this has been my biggest test so far," he told reporters during a felicitation function organised by his long-time sponsors NIIT here.

The 42-year-old Indian defeated Israeli Boris Gelfand in the World Championship match in Moscow a few days ago to successfully defend his world title.

Asked if there was anything left to prove to his detractors, Anand said, "I do not think I have anything more to prove. Winning in Moscow meant a lot emotionally. It's not only about records. For me when I went to this match I had no idea whether it was fourth or tenth (title).

"It's just that you hate losing and you love winning. For me, the number has been irrelevant. Every title defence is special. I simply want to enjoy playing chess. There is no checklist," he said.

Anand dismissed the suggestion that he did not defend the world championship title since he had won it on tie-breaker.

"In the 60s, if a world champion drew the match he retained the title without a tie-break. There was a revenge match also as a bonus. In that perspective, the current system is fair and much more legitimate," he said.

"It's not that we straightaway start with tie-breaks. We played 12 games to spot the winner. I do not see any objection to tie-breaks. It is followed in lot of sports like football, tennis and so on. It mirrors the development in lot of sports.

Lot of fans really enjoy tie-breaks in chess."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp