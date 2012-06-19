Reports say former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba's long-expected move to big-spending Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua has been confirmed.

Team owner Zhu Jun was quoted on Tuesday as saying the 34-year-old Ivorian was definitely joining the club. Zhu, who reportedly visited the Drogba's native Ivory Coast last week, said no date for his arrival has been set and refused to discuss terms of his contract.

Unconfirmed reports said Shenhua was willing to offer the center forward as much as $15 million per year. A club spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports, saying an official notice would be posted to its website.

Backed by Zhu's online gaming fortune, Shenhua has already hired former Argentina coach Sergio Batista and another former Chelsea player, Nicolas Anelka.