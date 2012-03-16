BANGALORE: The 2012 Formula 1 world car racing championships in its 63rd edition, is within ear shot. Twelve teams with 24 accomplished drivers at the wheels of their speeding beauties under some changed rule conditions will burn rubber and fuel at sc­orching speeds to the delight of the millions of their fans the world over.

India was added to the circuit with the first F1 race in the country held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, near Delhi. The co­nduct earned accolades from all concerned, team princip­als, divers, support staff etc. As Ferrari’s Brazilian driver Felipe Massa said after the race at the press conference at Buddh, the circuit is wonderful but needs some impr­ovements in certain areas. We­ll the Indian organisers wo­­uld surely have addressed all concerns to make the seco­nd running in October even more successful. The event proved how popular the sport is in the country where Michael Schumacher, Massa, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Ve­ttel or Mark Webber are household names and enjoy a huge following.

The United States makes a return with the event being held in Austin after being cancelled last year. So too Bahr­ain making it the longest F1 event in history with 20 races scheduled to be gone through starting with Australia in March and stretching right up to Brazil in November 2012.

As has been the case, the FIA has made some rule ch­anges this year, technical and non-technical.

Blown diffusers have been banned with teams having to redevelop the exit of the exh­aust with the teams agreeing to strict constraints on the position of the exhaust tailpipe. In January 2012, the FIA banned the use of “reactive ride-height” as it violated Article 3.15 of the technical regulations.

The new regulations also in­clude re-profiling of the car’s nose with the maximum allowable height being 55 cms as against 62.5 cms. All cars must now pass their mandatory FIA crash tests before be­ing allowed to take part in pre-season testing. Red Bull’s German driver Sebastian Vettel has been crowned as the champion in the last two seasons and looks all set for a th­ird successive title.

Force India has been picki­ng up points regularly and wi­­th a new team of drivers and more money ($32 mill­ion) being pumped in by the team, its progress will be wa­­­tched with interest.