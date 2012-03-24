BANGALORE: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has short-listed four players, one of whom will partner Sania Mirza in the women's doubles event of the London Olympics.

"We have short-listed Kyra Shroff, Sharmada Balu, Rituja Bhosle and Prerna Bhambri who will be called for a camp here ahead of the Olympics. One of them will partner Sania. We are also asking Sania to train with the girls," said AITA secretary-general Anil Khanna here on Saturday.

The Indian squad for the Olympics would be announced only after direct entries for the Games are finalised on June 11 by the ATP, Khanna said. "We would have a clear picture then and we can also pick up as to which of the three - Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna - plays the mixed doubles with Sania." "She has played well with all the three. She won the Australian Open title with Mahesh, Asian title with Leander and has done well with Rohan in Hopman Cup," said Khanna.