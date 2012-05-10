Home Sport

Anand eyeing the fifth crown

With four world titles, Anand will be eyeing the fifth crown when his match against Gelfand starts in Moscow.

Published: 10th May 2012 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2012 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Viswanathan Ana&shy;nd has the unique distinction of winning the world chess title in three different formats (knockout, tournament and ma&shy;&shy;tch play). The Indian’s ability to adapt to different form&shy;&shy;a&shy;&shy;ts makes him the most versa&shy;t&shy;&shy;ile chess player in the last decade.

Winning four world titles from 2000 to 2010 is a pheno&shy;&shy;menal achievement. After failing in his first two attempts at the world title to Garry Kasparov (1995, New York) and Anatoly Karpov (1998, Lausa&shy;&shy;n&shy;&shy;ne), Anand finally fulfilled his dream in 2000, outclassing Alexei Shirov 3.5-0.5 in the finals of the knockout format in Tehran. However, his reign as world champion ended in 2002, when he lost to Vassily Ivanchuk in the semifinals in Moscow.

His next shot at the world title came at San Luis, Argentina, in 2005, where he fins&shy;&shy;h&shy;&shy;e&shy;&shy;d joint second with Peter Svidler behind eventual winn&shy;&shy;er Veselin Topalov.

&nbsp;To understand the enorm&shy;&shy;i&shy;&shy;ty of Anand’s achievement one has to look at his rivals like Vl&shy;&shy;adimir Kramnik and Topa&shy;&shy;lov, who have also competed in all the three formats. Kramnik has won the world title on&shy;&shy;&shy;ly in the match format, wh&shy;&shy;i&shy;&shy;le Topalov’s only world title ca&shy;&shy;me in the tournament form&shy;&shy;at. Other Anand’s contem&shy;&shy;p&shy;&shy;a&shy;&shy;r&shy;&shy;ories like Ruslan Ponomariov, Alexander Khalifman and Rustam Kasimdzhanov also won the world title in the knockout format but could not sustain their level at the top.

Anand’s long wait for his second world title came to an end in 2007, when he became the un&shy;&shy;disputed world champion in the tournament format in Me&shy;&shy;&shy;&shy;&shy;&shy;xico City, finishing one-po&shy;&shy;i&shy;&shy;&shy;&shy;nt ahead of Kramnik and Ge&shy;&shy;l&shy;&shy;fand, who finished joint second. After becoming world No 1 for the first time in the FIDE ra&shy;ting list in April 2007, An&shy;and cemented his place among all-time greats in 20&shy;08, outwitting Kramnik in the traditional match format in Bonn to retain his world cr&shy;&shy;o&shy;&shy;wn. Opening with (1.d4) inst&shy;&shy;e&shy;&shy;ad of&nbsp; his favourite (1.e4) with the white pieces, besides forcing Kramnik into complicated po&shy;sitions while playing with the black pieces turned the ma&shy;tch in his favour.

&nbsp;After fighting many battles over the board in the last 20 ye&shy;ars, Anand has developed nerves of steel, which is a pre-r&shy;equisite if one wants to stay at the top for a long time. His 2010 world title match against Topalov on his home territory (Sofia) was his biggest test, off the board, as well as on the bo&shy;&shy;&shy;&shy;ard, against an opponent yo&shy;&shy;&shy;&shy;unger than him and highly-m&shy;&shy;&shy;otivated. Due to the cancella&shy;&shy;t&shy;&shy;ion of all flights following the volcano ash cloud, Anand had to travel 40 hours on road, tr&shy;&shy;a&shy;&shy;versing five countries to reach the Bulgarian capital on time for the match. After starting the match with a crushing loss in the first game, Anand recovered to take the match in the 12th and final game, using the former world champion Emmanuel Lasker’s opening to deadly effect. This match sh&shy;owed Anand’s ability to surmount obstacles and summon all his reserves of energy to ach&shy;&shy;ieve the objective.

With four world titles under his kitty, Anand will be gunning for fifth crown, when his match against Boris Gelfand starts in Moscow on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp