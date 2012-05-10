Anand eyeing the fifth crown

CHENNAI: Viswanathan Ana­nd has the unique distinction of winning the world chess title in three different formats (knockout, tournament and ma­­tch play). The Indian’s ability to adapt to different form­­a­­ts makes him the most versa­t­­ile chess player in the last decade.

Winning four world titles from 2000 to 2010 is a pheno­­menal achievement. After failing in his first two attempts at the world title to Garry Kasparov (1995, New York) and Anatoly Karpov (1998, Lausa­­n­­ne), Anand finally fulfilled his dream in 2000, outclassing Alexei Shirov 3.5-0.5 in the finals of the knockout format in Tehran. However, his reign as world champion ended in 2002, when he lost to Vassily Ivanchuk in the semifinals in Moscow.

His next shot at the world title came at San Luis, Argentina, in 2005, where he fins­­h­­e­­d joint second with Peter Svidler behind eventual winn­­er Veselin Topalov.

To understand the enorm­­i­­ty of Anand’s achievement one has to look at his rivals like Vl­­adimir Kramnik and Topa­­lov, who have also competed in all the three formats. Kramnik has won the world title on­­­ly in the match format, wh­­i­­le Topalov’s only world title ca­­me in the tournament form­­at. Other Anand’s contem­­p­­a­­r­­ories like Ruslan Ponomariov, Alexander Khalifman and Rustam Kasimdzhanov also won the world title in the knockout format but could not sustain their level at the top.

Anand’s long wait for his second world title came to an end in 2007, when he became the un­­disputed world champion in the tournament format in Me­­­­­­xico City, finishing one-po­­i­­­­nt ahead of Kramnik and Ge­­l­­fand, who finished joint second. After becoming world No 1 for the first time in the FIDE ra­ting list in April 2007, An­and cemented his place among all-time greats in 20­08, outwitting Kramnik in the traditional match format in Bonn to retain his world cr­­o­­wn. Opening with (1.d4) inst­­e­­ad of his favourite (1.e4) with the white pieces, besides forcing Kramnik into complicated po­sitions while playing with the black pieces turned the ma­tch in his favour.

After fighting many battles over the board in the last 20 ye­ars, Anand has developed nerves of steel, which is a pre-r­equisite if one wants to stay at the top for a long time. His 2010 world title match against Topalov on his home territory (Sofia) was his biggest test, off the board, as well as on the bo­­­­ard, against an opponent yo­­­­unger than him and highly-m­­­otivated. Due to the cancella­­t­­ion of all flights following the volcano ash cloud, Anand had to travel 40 hours on road, tr­­a­­versing five countries to reach the Bulgarian capital on time for the match. After starting the match with a crushing loss in the first game, Anand recovered to take the match in the 12th and final game, using the former world champion Emmanuel Lasker’s opening to deadly effect. This match sh­owed Anand’s ability to surmount obstacles and summon all his reserves of energy to ach­­ieve the objective.

With four world titles under his kitty, Anand will be gunning for fifth crown, when his match against Boris Gelfand starts in Moscow on Friday.